Obituary: Dorothy Jean Bissell, 85, of Nashville

Dorothy Jean (Dottie) Bissell, age 85, passed away Feb. 18, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. She was born Sept. 1, 1936 in Midway, Ark., to the late William Arthur Newell and Nona May Wesson Newell.

Ms. Dorothy was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lee Bissell; three brothers, twin brother, Bobby Dean Newell, Jimmy Dan Newell, Don Wayne Newell.

Her survivors include: two sons, David Bissell of Nashville, Barry Bissell of Nashville; one grandson, Charlie Bissell; sister-in-law, Helen House and husband Glen, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be 6-8 Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville with Bro. Glen Green officiating, burial to follow at Restland Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

