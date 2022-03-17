Obituary: Dorothy Florene Parker Porterfield, 93, of Nashville

Dorothy Florene Parker Porterfield died on March 11, 2022, in Nashville, Ark. Mrs. Dot, as she was known in the Nashville area, was born on April 27, 1928, in Corinth, Miss. She was the fifth child of David Allen (D.A.) Parker and Leacy Alene Bell Parker.

The Parker family moved to Arkansas where she met William Dexter (W.D.) Porterfield in Blevins Schools. They were married on Jan. 30, 1947.

She was barely 17 and the oldest at home when her mother died leaving behind seven siblings including a two-week-old baby. She took care of the family while attending high school.

Mrs. Dot lived and worked in and around Nashville for all of her married life and continued to live in Nashville after her husband died in 2006. She was one of the three founders of Howard County Children and Adult Center (HCCC) which celebrated its 50th anniversary in October of 2021. When working with young children as a teacher’s aide for several years, the children could not say Mrs. Porterfield so they called her Mrs. Dot at her suggestion. She loved to travel and was able to visit Hawaii, Alaska, Canada, and Ireland to name a few places. She was of the Assembly of God faith, devoting her life to being a Christian woman.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; husband; brothers: Leon Parker, Alton Earl Parker, Arnold Lee Parker, and Levon Parker; sisters: Opal Folsom, Ivanell Yates, Jewel Bell, Evelyn Wilbanks, and Betty Henson; and step-mother, Polly Dancer Parker.

She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Kay Bland (Ken) of Little Rock, Marcia Lynn Riley of Nashville; one son, William Don Porterfield of Nashville; two grandsons, Andrew Riley (Tarren) of Sterling, Colo., Benjamin Riley (Sujeong) of Daegu, South Korea; and one great-grandson, Ian Wilson Riley of Sterling, Colo.

Two surviving sisters are Laveda Driskill of Fairfield, Calif., and Paulette Whirley of Iuka, Miss. Half-brother David Stanley Parker (Enita) of Tupelo, Miss., and half-sister Patricia Gail Stricklin (Roy) of Corinth, Miss., are survivors. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Since there will be no formal visitation, individuals who wish to pay their respect may visit Latimer Funeral Home between the hours of 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, March 14. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. March 15 at Latimer Funeral Home Chapel followed by burial at Nashville Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home. Pastor Arthur Baker will officiate.

The family requests that facemasks be worn for the indoor service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in the name of Dot Porterfield to Howard County Children and Adult Center (HCCC) 1577 Highway 371, Nashville, AR 71852.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Bertrand Fonji and Dr. John Hearnsberger including office and staff members; Howard Memorial Hospital; The Springs of Mine Creek; Dierkson Hospice; and Latimer Funeral Home.

