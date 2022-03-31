Obituary: Dave (Buddy) T. Ryan, 82, of Nashville

Dave (Buddy) T. Ryan, age 82, died March 26, 2022, at St. Michael hospital. He was born April 21, 1939 in Prescott, Ark., to the late Dave and Eunice Ryan.

Buddy was a member of the First United Methodist of Nashville. He married Louanna Floyd on June 19, 1959. He was an electrical superintendent for two electrical contractors in Little Rock for 40 years. Buddy enjoyed camping at Lake Greeson — especially taking everyone for a boat rides and volunteering with the Old Timers at Camp Pioneer to improve facilities. Papaw Buddy always enjoyed watching grandkids playing all sports. He retired and returned to Nashville in 2001.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his sister, Thomasene Ryan Roberts.

Buddy is survived by: two sons, Dave T. Ryan IV (Kathy) of Little Rock, Eric Ryan (Laurie) of Marianna; daughter, Christi Spigner (Steve) of Nashville; one brother, Robert Ryan (Carol) of Texarkana, Ark., two sisters, Becky Greathouse (Joe) of Texarkana, Ark., Peggy Murphy of Mena; eight grandchildren, Ashley Ryan, Adam Childers (Anne), Kaitlin Griffin (James), Mallory King (Jaret), Cassidy Ryan, Natalie Ryan, Taylor Spigner, and Ellen Spigner and nine great-grandchildren. Also, a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 6-8 Monday evening, March 28th at Latimer Funeral Home of Nashville.

Services will follow Tuesday morning there at 10 o’clock. Daniel Kirkpatrick officiating. Burial will follow at Biggs Chapel in Nathan.

Contributions may be made to Biggs Chapel, 11 Bacon Creek Farm Road, Nashville, AR 71852 or to your favorite charity.

