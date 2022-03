Obituary: Betty Sue Harris, 76, formerly of Nathan

Betty Sue Harris, age 76, passed away Feb. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

She was born June 20, 1945, in Nathan, Ark., to the late Eunice John Hale and Annie Laurel Cornish Hale.

“Granny” Betty loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed keeping up with them and all their activities. She loved canning, cooking, and most importantly spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 11 siblings: Wanez Kinsey, Margaret Lambert, Lou Ellen Howard, Denver Gleba, Joe Hale, Faye Stinson, Henrietta Clemons, Alice Pipkins, Herbert Hale, Hubert Hale, and Johnny Jack Hale.

Her survivors include: two daughters, Angie Miller and husband Jay of Nashville, Ark., and Donna Jordan and husband Tony of Dade City, Fla.; 10 grandchildren, Amy Nixon and husband Trey of Texarkana, Ark., Lisa Jones and husband Ronald of Arkadelphia, Ark., Jonathan Miller and wife Krisanna of Nashville, Ark., Justin Jordan, Jenny Jordan and Katie Jordan of Dade City, Fla., Teri Harris of Cedartown, Ga., Jeremy Harris of Wynnewood, Okla., Lori Hale of Shreveport, La., Blake Hale of Maumelle, Ark.; 13 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Jerry Lynn Hale and wife Joy of Mineral Springs, Ark.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Like this: Like Loading...