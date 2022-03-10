Mine Creek Revelations: The ‘Jinx’ Helped

YES, I AM STILL HERE peeking out of the newspaper’s window on Main Street and I am unashamedly claiming credit for the Scrapperette overtime victory Monday afternoon.

I was at my desk pretending to work while I watched the game on the screen of my computer.

Occasionally, in order to help the team I would leave the desk for a few minutes. When I was gone, the girls did good, but as soon as I returned to my chair the doggone Pulaski Academy bunch would tighten things up.

Call me ‘Jinx.’

I hate to tell you that I stuck around at the end of regulation, and thereby allowed PA to force overtime.

Same thing with the first overtime.

In the second overtime I left my desk until Tracy told me that the game was over and I could return to my desk.

Who won, I asked.

‘We’ did, she answered. This was a gigantic thing for her to say because she is the poster child for ‘Rattler Mom.’

Anyway, due to my own selfless gesture the Scrapperettes were able to win and advance to the title game Saturday.

You can thank me later by letting me ride in the State Championship Victory Parade next week. Don’t mean to jinx us by saying that.

A puzzling thing several people have pointed out. The game was in the Magnolia gym, right? And the Scrapperettes had eliminated the Magnolia girls in the regional tourney here, right?

Are you surprised and hurt to learn that Magnolia fans were rooting for PA?

A COMPLIMENT. A friend took her granddaughter to see the Scrapperettes play in the regional basketball tourney here last week. Friend is a hoops expert, having played on a good team in high school; having seen countless college games; and even attend a Final Four. Go Nova!

She said she told granddaughter: “Those girls play just like boys. They’re good.”

I told friend that when I was in high school the girls played three-on-three. One year Nashville was simply horrible. It was like no one wanted the ball. And for good reason apparently.

As I recall, the team may have lost every game. My memory is fading, but it seems there was one game where ALL of our points were scored by one girl.

But I might be wrong.

I am NOT wrong in remembering a Nashville-Mineral Springs girls game (in the days of 3-on-3). Late in the game Nashville girls began fouling out and reached the point where there were no longer six players. MS was coached by a wonderful gent, Ralph Bell. Every time Nashville’s on-court numbers were reduced by one, he’d pull out a Lady Hornet. It finally got down to 1-on-1 on the Hornet end of the court and Coach Bell just had his team (his player) stall the ball for the last few minutes of the game. The Lady Hornets won by a big margin, of course.

=—-= — =

ANOTHER SCHOOL SHOOTING. This was a ‘drive-by’ in Iowa. I am a believer in capital punishment for persons who kill other persons on purpose. The message about not bullying is not working, and we can’t figure out a way to keep guns out of the wrong hands, so let’s remove the problem — the shooters.

This also goes for persons who sell dope. End the problem by eliminating the vendors, large and small.

I know this sounds extreme, nothing else has worked so far.

=—-= — =

ANIMAL CRACKERS. If you’ve had hummingbirds at your feeders maybe you have thought you recognized some. You are probably right. An article in ‘Birds & Blooms’ says that hummers like to return to familiar, favorite places where they remember getting food.

The e-magazine says for best results put out a red feeder.

And don’t put red food coloring in the homemade syrup — just water and sugar. The hummers also prefer nectar from red blooming flowers, and they apparently remember which backyard has the best red blooms.

=—-= — =

PLEASE GET the Covid-19 vaccine. Do your part to stop the spread of the virus. You can be a good example for others.

The persons who require hospitalization and ventilators in Intensive Care Units are almost all unvaccinated. Most of the people who die skipped their own vaccinations.

=—-= — =

THINGS I LEARNED from opening email. The Redneck Guide for Driving Etiquette: Dim your headlights for approaching vehicles, even if your rifle is loaded, and the deer is in your sights.

=—-= — =

WORD GAMES. The twins: Tried and True. They’re so reliable.

=—-= — =

HE SAID: “It is easy to hate and it is difficult to love. This is how the whole scheme of things works. All good things are difficult to achieve; and bad things are very easy to get.” Confucius, Chinese philosopher and poet

=—-= — =

SHE SAID: “Over the course of my career in law enforcement, I have witnessed over and over again the selflessness and sacrifice of law enforcement who lay their lives on the line every day to protect people who they will never meet and people who will never know their names.” Kamala Harris, Vice-President of the United States

=—-= — =

SWEET DREAMS, Baby

Like this: Like Loading...