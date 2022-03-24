Mine Creek Revelations: Many Yard Signs

YES, I AM STILL HERE peeking out of the newspaper’s window on Main Street and I am worried about the proliferation of ‘yard signs’ in this political season.

For one thing, some of the signs are out much too early. Even so, I salute the enthusiasm of the candidates. And I’m sure that the political yard sign makers do, also.

Take for instance, the race for county sheriff. There are signs out for the two men who are seeking the Republican nomination, and the one running as a Democrat. The only race that can be settled in the May Preferential Primary Election is the one for the Republican nomination. That winner will take on the Democrat in November in the General Election. The Democrat could well wait until November was nearer before putting out his signs.

Here are the ONLY races that will be decided in the Preferential Primary election:

•The Republican nomination for county judge. Four candidates.

•The Republican nomination for sheriff. Two candidates.

•The Republican nomination for Justice of the Peace, District 4. Two candidates.

•The Republican nomination for Nashville City Clerk. Two candidates.

•The Democrat nomination for Mayor of Mineral Springs. Two candidates.

Non-partisan school board races will also be settled in the May Preferential Primary.

•Two candidates for Nashville Zone 1.

•Two candidates for Dierks Zone 1.

•Three candidates for Dierks Zone 2.

•Two candidates for Dierks Zone 3.

•Two candidates for Dierks Zone 4.

•Two candidates for Mineral Springs Zone 3.

•Three candidates for Mineral Springs Zone 4.

Of course there are party nomination races for governor, US Senator, Lt. Governor and others.

I’ll be honest with you, for the first time in my life I will go into the Preferential Primary with one purpose: to vote AGAINST certain candidates. I’ll feel better.

The Preferential Primary date is Tuesday, May 24, but Early Voting begins on Monday, May 9.

What if we need a runoff for the Republican nomination for Howard County Judge? Don’t laugh. It has happened before back when only Democrats ran for office. The two candidates who tied for second flipped a coin to decide who would participate in the runoff. The winner of the coin toss lost the runoff election anyway.

I don’t want you to think I get fixated on small things like political signs but I am worried that there are so many. I am afraid that they will disrupt the direction of prevailing winds, thereby affecting pollination of trees and plants. It’s just a thought.

=—-= — =

IT’S NOT bad officiating usually, that causes ’my’ team to get beat. Most often the other team was just better or luckier.

In this NCAA basketball tournament, however, ‘my’ teams have suffered through some horrible officiating. There are enough other basketball fans howling so that I feel for once I might be right.

I’ve seen the video clip of the last seconds of regulation play in the Arizona-TCU game. A HUGELY obvious foul by an Arizona player should have sent the TCU guy to the line with the score tied.

But, no call. The game ended with tie score. In the overtime Arizona won.

The Hogs may very well lose in the Sweet 16 round this week, but we’ve outlasted every other SEC school.

I have taken pleasure in seeing Texas and Kentucky get beat. Especially Kentucky getting beat in the first round by a Little Sisters of the Poor team.

I really expected Tennessee to get to the Final Four, but I guess someone in the Volunteer Nation isn’t living right.

Whether or not we beat Gonzaga, I am afraid that some big, rich, prominent basketball school will swoop in and steal the short guy who drives the Muss Bus.

=—-= — =

SOMEONE WANTS me to stop nagging you about vaccinations.

=—-= — =

THINGS I LEARNED from opening email: From the Redneck Book of Wedding Etiquette: “The groom should at least rent a tux. A leisure suit with a cummerbund and a clean bowling shirt can create too sporty an appearance for such a solemn, holy occasion.”

I would add: Get a new John Deere cap for the wedding picture.

=—-= — =

WORD GAMES. The Nursery Rhymes siblings: Four and Twenty. The correct number of blackbirds needed to bake in a pie.

=—-= — =

HE SAID: “Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared.” The Buddha, religious leader and teacher

=—-= — =

SHE SAID: “When you get into a tight place and everything goes against you, till it seems as though you could not hang on a minute longer, never give up then, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn.” Harriet Beecher Stowe, abolitionist and author of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin”

=—-= — =

SWEET DREAMS, Baby

