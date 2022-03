The Howard County Farmer’s Market will host a vendor registration meeting on March 7 at the Nashville Public Library. The meeting will start at 5:30.

Anyone who has garden produce, have fresh eggs to sell, make delicious baked good or create unique homemade crafts, are invited to attend the meeting.

The market season runs from May to September with the market open Fridays 7-11 a.m. and Saturdays 5-8 p.m.

The vendor fee will be $7.50 per day.

For more information, call (870) 200-3883.

