Glenwood mayor officially charged with felony theft of property

The state investigation into the mayor of Glenwood has resulted in a theft of property charge officially being filed Monday in Pike County Circuit Court.

The charge was filed against Mayor Billy “BT” Smith, 72, who was the subject of an investigation by a special agent with the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office/Public Integrity Division. The charge concerns leftover asphalt millings from roadway work by the Arkansas Department of Transportation on Highway 70.

The investigation alleges that in August 2021 Smith took possession of city-owned millings from city property and used the material to resurface his personal driveway and the personal driveway of a family member.

The results of the initial investigation, which was announced through a press release from the AG’s office last month, also claimed Smith had committed the felony offense of abuse of office. Monday’s filing only includes the felony theft of property charge.

