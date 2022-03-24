Businessman to make run for Murfreesboro mayor seat

Local business owner Jack Bonds has announced his intention to run for the office of mayor in Murfreesboro this November.

Bonds is the owner of Pawn Kings, which opened its local branch in 2010. He also owns and operates Dino Dig (2017) and Gypsy Underground Flea Market (2020).

In addition to the businesses, he has been working for Murfreesboro in other capacities, such as a member of the Murfreesboro city council, a seat on the city planning and zoning board as well as the chairman of the Murfreesboro Advertising and Tourism Commission.

Before moving to Murfreesboro full-time several years ago, Bonds was a board member of the Leonard, Texas Independent School District Board of Education for 16 years.

He was also one of the founding members and past president and chairman of the board for the Texas Association of Pawnbrokers, with whom he currently holds the title of vice president.

A former educator, Bonds holds a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural sciences from Texas A&M-Commerce in 1986.

“I am interested in running for mayor because having been involved in the community, I am excited about growing opportunities for the citizens of Murfreesboro, and, simply, making the community better. I chose to live here because I really love Arkansas — and because Murfreesboro is where I really wanted to be.”

Bonds said for sustainable growth, he would employ the three-legged stool model, which features effective cooperation between the city council, chamber of commerce, and tourism commission.

