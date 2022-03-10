54th Jonquil Festival set for March 18-19

Historic Washington State Park will celebrate the arrival of spring with the 54th Annual Jonquil Festival March 18 and 19.

Thousands of jonquils welcome craftspeople, entertainers and visitors to the town of Historic Washington.

Festival admission is free. There is a $5 parking fee. Tours will be offered at regular prices.

Crafts and foods are just part of the attractions. Tours of the park, historic homes and museums will be available at regular price.

In addition to the crafters and food concessions, events will include the Four States Iron Munchers, 5K run, and car show.

The Hope Lions Club will cook fish at the Washington Volunteer Fire Department Friday, March 18 from 3-6:30 p.m. to raise money for the department. Tickets are $15 for three fish fillets, French fries, coleslaw, pinto beans and hushpuppies.

After visitors pick up their food at the fish fry, they may stroll across the road to the large green and yellow tent for a free concert featuring Dillan Cate, a country/rock artist from Northeast Arkansas, beginning at 6 p.m.

Williams Tavern Restaurant will serve a buffet both days from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...