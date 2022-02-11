Wilson Park to be ready for spring season

Construction of the press box, concession stand and restrooms at Wilson Park is nearly complete, according to Superintendent Doug Graham.

School officials were scheduled to meet this week with the contractor and architect to go over the punchlist for the project, Graham said.

“There are still some things to finish. We’re getting closer, Graham said.

Additional chairback seats will arrive this week, Graham said.

“We’re far enough along that we can play baseball. They’ll finish as soon as possible.”

The building housing the old restrooms “in time will be gutted for a locker room and coaches’ office,” Graham said.

First pitch for the Scrappers will be at 5 p.m. Feb. 22 when Nashville hosts Lake Hamilton in a benefit game.

The season will begin Feb. 28 when the Scrappers meet Smackover at Southern Arkansas University.

The Ralph Gross Tournament will be March 3-5 at Wilson Park.

Nashville will host the Class 4A state baseball and softball tournaments May 12-14.

