Program on broadband internet community needs Feb. 22

How is your internet service?

Are you happy with the connections, price, availability?

Now is your chance to express your concerns about service to your home. ARBroadbandNow is a task force assigned by the Governor to collect data on the needs of citizens across the state. The Governor wants to spend allocated money to those who need access and spend it wisely.

A community program is being held, Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 11:00 a.m. at the EH Educational Center in Nashville to collect thoughts and concerns about current internet service. Participants will gain insight into what the Governor is proposing, plus complete a short survey about current internet capabilities. So whether you have internet now, or looking to install it in the future, you will want to attend this short program.

It is important to have as many people as possible attend this program. As one spokesman for ARBroadbandNow stated, “If you don’t come and complete the survey, you are saying we do not need services in our communities in the county.”

University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is one of the partners on this task force to help make sure no community is left behind. This is a unique opportunity for your voice to be heard. If you have any questions, feel free to contact the office at 870-845-7517.

You can access the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/arbroadband if you can’t attend the meeting. Those who attend will have the opportunity to fill out a paper survey. There is no cost to attend the program.

Like this: Like Loading...