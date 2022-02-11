Pike County benefit bass tournament March 5

The 18th annual Pike County Fair bass tournament has announced the details for the 2022 installment.

Set for Saturday, March 5 at SWAHA Lodge on Lake Greeson the tournament will begin at “safe light” and will continue until the weigh-in at 3 p.m.

Registration for the tournament began on January 24 and will continue through March 1 for those interested in obtaining an official tournament t-shirt.

Otherwise, registrations will be taken up until the day of the tournament, but anglers are reminded that the longer you wait to register, the lower your takeoff number will be. Takeoff numbers will be based on registration order. Registrants will utilize a electronic document this year to enter the tournament.

A five bass limit will be held for the tournament, with a $100 entry fee per boat.

Guaranteed prize money has been set for places 1-10 ($1,500 to $100) and prizes will be handed out for both the big bass ($500) and little bass ($200) of the tournament.

For questions regarding the tournament or a link to the registration page, please contact Ethan Angel at (501) 617-1176.

The registration page can also be found via a link on the Pike County Fair and Rodeo Facebook page.

Like this: Like Loading...