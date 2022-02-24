Outlaw hoops coach earns Coach of the Year title for fifth straight year

Dierks High School Outlaw basketball coach Kevin Alexander has been named the 7-2A Senior Boys Basketball Coach of the Year for the fifth consecutive time. Alexander led the Outlaws to a district championship and, so far, a 10-1 conference mark and a 25-2 overall record. “I only get (the award) because I have had some really good players,” the coach said. “I don’t like the recognition because it’s about the kids not me.” The Outlaws are scheduled to enter the delayed 2A Boys South Region Tournament at Dierks on Feb. 24 at 5:30 against Woodlawn.

