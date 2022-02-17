Obituary: Swannie Lane Sillivan, 86, of Nashville

Swannie Lane Sillivan, 86, of Nashville died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. He was born Nov. 29, 1935, in Nashville to the late Otis Sillivan and Lillie Mae Hale Sillivan.

He was a retired Master Electrician.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Mary Pauline Sillavan, a son, Gregory Alan Sillavan, two brothers, Don, and Jim Sillavan.

Survivors include: two daughters, Paula Wisdom and husband Wade of Fort Garland, Colo., and Kimberly Ann Dougan of Prescott, Ark.; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

