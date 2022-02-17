Obituary: Rickey Lee Couch, 60, of Emmett

Rickey Lee Couch, 60, of Emmett, formerly of Nathan, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas.

He was born Feb. 19, 1961, in Murfreesboro, to Fossie Urick Couch and the late Delana Joe Couch. Rickey was a retired logger and a member of the National Guard.

He was preceded in death was a daughter, Adrian Couch.

Survivors include: his mother, Fossie Morris of Ohio; three children, Alisha Couch, Shane Henson, and Amanda Couch all of Emmett; a brother, Jimmy Couch of Covington, Tenn.; also grandchildren.

A private service was held at Academy Cemetery in Nathan.

Like this: Like Loading...