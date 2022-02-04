Obituary: Perry Reed, 78, of Nashville

Perry Reed, age 78, of Nashville, Ark., died on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2021 in Texarkana, Texas.

He was born Aug. 24, 1943, in Nathan, Ark., the son of the late Rueben R. Reed and Donnie Chandler Reed.

Mr. Reed was a member and Deacon of Midway Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Reed, and five sisters, Bessie Jo Marshall, Hazel Sharp, Ruby Kelm, Dessie Sharp, and Gracie Westfall.

Survivors include: his wife, Jean Reed of Nashville; three sons, Joey Reed and wife Amy of Nashville, Greg Reed and wife Lea of Nashville, and Jason Reed and wife Deede of Nashville; one daughter Stacy Gilbert of Nashville, one brother, Hollis Reed of Nashville, two sisters, Alva Anderson of Texarkana, Texas, and Dorothy Davis of Pilot Point, Texas; grandchildren Chance Reed and wife Sydney, Amanda Shanks and husband Aaron, Wyatt Reed, Rachel Reed, Justin and wife Alli Reed, Chris and wife Jessica Reed, Cole and wife Autumn Reed, six great-grandchildren, Aiden, Adalyn, Darcey, Kenslie, Josie, and Janson; as well as a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1st, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 2nd, at Bluff Springs Cemetery with Bro. Keith Mays and Bro. Don Jones officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

