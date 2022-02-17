Obituary: Norman Ladenburg, 92, of Nashville

Norman Ladenburg, 92, died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 10, 1929, to the late Lulu and Norman Ladenburg.

He retired from the Navy after serving 21 years, then worked for the U.S. Department of Defense.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Polly) Merrell Ladenburg, and stepmother, Lois Bellenger

Survivors include: two sons, James Ladenburg of Laurel, Md., and David Ladenburg of Nashville; one daughter Maura Bissell of Nashville; also grandchildren and other relatives.

A military graveside service was 10 a.m. Monday, May 14, at County Line Cemetery near Nashville, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...