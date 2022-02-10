Obituary: Mistie Elise Glenn Boatright, 45, of Nashville

Mistie Elice Glenn Boatright, age 45, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Hot Springs.

She was born on Sept 4, 1976, in Murfreesboro to the late Lester Walter Glenn and Lonetta Gail Sweeden Glenn.

Mistie was a member of the Saline Church of Christ and enjoyed doing crafts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Preston Wayne Glenn.

Survivors include: her husband, Shawn Boatright; her brother, Harold Glenn of Nashville; her sister, Kathey Hawthorne and husband Jamie of Murfreesboro, as well as a host of other family and friends.

The memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at the Saline Church of Christ

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

You may send online sympathy messages at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...