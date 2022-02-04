Obituary: Lorraine D. Arneson Bradford, 91, of Nashville

Lorraine D. Arneson Bradford, 91, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on to her heavenly home Saturday, Jan. 29th surrounded by her family. She was born May 23, 1930, to Truman and Katherine Dauner Arneson in Hawley, Minn. Later she met the love of her life, Charles Wayne Bradford, and they were married June 2, 1953.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Bradford, and her parents.

She is survived by her three children, Kathryn Baxter of Kirby, Ark., David Bradford of Murfreesboro, Ark., Randy Bradford and wife Jana of Glenwood, Ark.; four grandchildren, Brad Baxter and wife Tameisha, Leslie Conner and husband Eric, Jantzen Bradford and Jaci Bradford. Nine great-grandchildren, Adrian, Bennett, Madison, Mallory, Makayla, Jayden, JT, Madelyn, and Ziamonte; one great-great grandson, Jasper; three sisters, Mary Lee Anderson of Bloomington, Minn., Inez Nelson of Moorehead, Minn., Evonne Johnson of El Dorado Springs, Mo.; one brother, Dennis Arneson of Hawley, Minn., and multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother Lorraine was passionate about sewing. She also loved playing the piano for her church family for over 50 years, tending to her flowers, gardening, and cooking. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church.

Throughout her life she held a strong faith in God and shared that love to everyone around her. She was a wonderful strong loving wife, mother, and grandmother who gave her all to her family.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1st, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 2nd, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Wayne Sewell officiating, burial to follow in Restland Memorial Park, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Pallbearers will be Brad Baxter, Eric Conner, Bennett Baxter, Mike Sanford, David Copeland, William Whitehead, Thomas Whitehead, Jantzen Bradford, Boyd Cox, Floyd Cox, Junior Cox, and Cecil Cox

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Texarkana Baptist Children’s Home, 5401 E. 9th St., Texarkana, AR 71854.

Like this: Like Loading...