Obituary: Lewis Terry Peeples, 74, of Gulf Shores, Ala.

On January 26, 2022, Lewis Terry Peeples, Jr, 74, of Gulf Shores, Ala. passed away with his wife by his side at a hospital in Pensacola, Fla.

Terry is survived by his wife, Sharon Peeples of Gulf Shores, Ala.; his son Trip (Allison) Peeples of Madison, Miss.; his step-daughter, Ginger Clark of Destin, Fla.; his step-son Daniel Scott of Vicksburg, Miss.; his grandsons Blake and Drew Peeples of Madison, Miss.; his grandson Tyler Clark of Vicksburg, Miss.; his brother, Vernon (Beverly) Peeples of Gilbert, AZ; his brother Dr. Sam (Debbie) Peeples of Ridgeland, Miss.; a sister Nancy (Ken) Swarts of Jackson, Miss.; a brother-in-law Aaron Biggers of Baton Rouge, La.; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving relatives and friends.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Frances Peeples, and his sister, Ann Peeples Biggers.

Terry was born on Sept. 27, 1947, in Jackson, Miss., and grew up in Clarksdale, Miss. He received a Bachelor’s Degree from Mississippi State University in 1969 before enlisting in the Army National Guard, where he served 6 years. He then earned his Master’s in Business Administration and eventually found his calling as a hospital CEO. His career afforded him the privilege of working with so many people whom he viewed as family from hospitals in Houston, Miss.; Nashville, Ark.; Vicksburg, Miss.; and Hopkinsville, Ky.

With family and friends in so many states, as well as social distancing concerns, no formal memorial service is planned. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Veterans Assistance Dogs of Texas, who provide trained service dogs to assist the lives of disabled veterans living across Texas. Memorials can be made by visiting vadogs.org or mailed to 832-C Harper, Kerrville, TX 78028 with “In memory of Terry Peeples” in the subject line.

