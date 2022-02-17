Obituary: LaVonne Green, 85, of Mineral Springs

LaVonne Green, age 85, a resident of Mineral Springs, Ark., died on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Howard Memorial Hospital in Nashville, Ark. He was born Jan. 9, 1937, to Stella Marie Green and J. Faye Green. He grew up in Mineral Springs and attended school there through 10th grade.

LaVonne was preceded in death by his parents and his three brothers, D.M. Cox, Carmon Fay Green, and Ralph Edwin Green. These four brothers served their country as follows: D.M. retired from the Navy, Carmon served in the Marines, LaVonne retired from the Air Force as an airplane mechanic, and Ralph served in the Army. Carmon, LaVonne, and Ralph all fought in Vietnam with Ralph being wounded while there.

He is survived by a sister, Kathy Green, nephews, Sam Cox, and Herman M. Green; a niece, Terry Traywick; and cousin Shirley Westfall. Another cousin Linda Johnson and husband Rick, and both of their daughters and their families have provided care and assistance to LaVonne for more than 20 years.

When LaVonne retired from the Air Force, he moved his mother, Stella Robertson, back home to Mineral Springs so that she could be near their relatives. He also faithfully took care of her for the rest of her life.

He enjoyed being a member of the Mineral Springs Lions Club for many years and working to serve the community and various organizations through their service projects. His own special project was repairing and painting old bicycles to give to children at Christmas. He loved the outdoors especially hunting and fishing. He looked forward to his daily trips to Buddy’s Quick Stop to drink coffee as he sat and read his mail and the newspaper.

A short graveside service will be held at the Mineral Springs Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. with full military honors.

