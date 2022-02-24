Obituary: Joyce Marie May, 77, of Murfreesboro

Joyce Marie May was born on Aug. 31, 1944, in the small town of Delight, Ark., to Emory Lige Beard and Alice Karine Fleming Beard.

Joyce lived in Delight until the age of 17, when she met her husband, James Lindell May. She then followed him to Tehran, Iran, where they were married on July 14, 1962. A few years later they welcomed daughter, Ginger Lynn May Gills and later a son, James “Jim” Lindell May Jr.

James and Joyce then moved their family of four to Saudi Arabia where Joyce worked as a secretary for Aramco Oil and raised their children. As James neared retirement, he and Joyce moved their family back to the States and bought a home in Murfreesboro, Ark. Years later, tragedy struck her family when her son, James Lindell May Jr., passed at the age of 21 years old. Joyce remained steadfast in her faith, and faced this tragedy with grace and strength, as she faced every obstacle in her 77 years of life.

A few years after Jim’s death, her daughter, Ginger and son-in-law, Lewis Gills, welcomed their first child into the world. Four years later, a second granddaughter joined the family. Joyce always joked that her calling in life was to be a grandmother. She was the best “Glam-ma” in the business. Her granddaughters, Jamie-Lynn and Jordan loved spending time with their “Grammy.” She taught them how to cook, as Joyce’s love language was cooking. She taught them how to bake including “nuts and bolts.” They made this every Christmas season and gifted to their friends and family. She was an amazing cook. Everyone that tasted Joyce’s cooking said you could taste the love with every bite. Joyce also loved to go shopping, especially with her daughter and granddaughters who inherited her amazing fashion sense. Although we can’t forget her amazing son-in-law, after all… someone had to carry the bags.

Joyce had a love for her family that was almost too strong to comprehend. Her absence will be felt in the lives of those who knew and loved her. An angel here on Earth, Joyce was called home on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 53 years, James Lindell May, her beloved son, James “Jim” Lindell May Jr., and her sister Bobbie Owens.

She is survived by her daughter, Ginger May Gills and son-in-law, Lewis Ray Gills; two granddaughters, Jamie-Lynn Gills, and Jordan Raye Myers and husband Daniel; two sisters, Patsy Barnes and Ruth Duncan; along with nieces, nephews, and cousins that she loved. Joyce was a one-of-a-kind woman who loved life and cherished family. Her legacy will remain steadfast, and our memories of her will be cherished forever.

Services will be held at Latimer Funeral Home on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in Murfreesboro, Ark. Visitation will be held prior to services from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Graveside to follow at Delight Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Delight Cemetery Fund, PO box 84, Delight, AR 71940.

Like this: Like Loading...