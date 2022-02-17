Obituary: Jannie Elaine Jackson, 69, of Nashville

Janie Elaine Jackson, 69, of Nashville died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at her home.

She was born Sept. 18, 1952, in Nashville to the late Sherwood Askew and Josephine Wortham Askew. She was retired from Tyson Foods.

Survivors include: her husband of more than 46 years, Jerry Jackson of Nashville; a stepdaughter, Amelia Cardenas and husband Pablo of Mineral Springs; and other relatives.

Graveside services were Tuesday, Feb.15, in Macedonia Cemetery north of Murfreesboro with Bro. Joe Kelly officiating.

