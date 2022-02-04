Obituary: Helen Jo Kesterson Hunter, 80, of Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Helen Jo Kesterson Hunter, 80, of Oak Ridge, Tenn., died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

She was born July 23, 1941 in Dierks, the daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson and Vee Ann Kitchens Kesterson.

She was a member Umpire Community Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Hunter; a son, Russell Kesterson.

Survivors include: two daughters, Rhonda Moon of Dallas, Texas, and Ramona Owen and husband John of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; two sisters, Geneva West of Oak Ridge, Tenn., and Vickey Craig of Mountainburg, Ark.; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Due to expected weather the funeral date will be rescheduled.

