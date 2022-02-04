Obituary: Gloria Jean Snyder, 81, of Nashville

On January 24th the Lord welcomed Gloria Jean Snyder home surrounded by the love of her family.

Gloria Jean was born to Guy Sexton and Mable Cook on August 30, 1940. The family resided in Compton Calif., until Gloria was seven. At that time they moved to Nashville, Ark., where Gloria went to school until her junior year. She was a majorette in the high school band. The family then moved to Hot Springs, Ark., where she finished high school, graduating in 1958.

In 1958 she married Morris William Riley and they resided in Nashville, Ark., 30 years. It was there they welcomed and raised three children, Jeff David, Teresa Diane and Charles Randall.

In 1988 Gloria remarried Uel Snyder and they made Lowry City, Mo., their home. Gloria has called Lowry City home ever since.

Gloria (aka GloBug, Gloglo, Mom & Mimi) enjoyed cooking!! She also enjoyed teaching Sunday school, Alpha Delta Phi, working in the yard, growing tomatoes and her church family and friends. Most of all she treasured time with her friends and family. Gloria was a kind and graceful lady who shed light on each and every person and animal she encountered. She appreciated the little things and was an amazing teacher of grace. She was a good’n and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her father, Guy Sexton Cook, mother Mable Cook, husband Uel Snyder, many beloved friends and fur babies.

She is survived by her brother, Charles Jennings Cook (wife Debbie); sister, Shirley Chalker (husband Bennie); son, Jeff David Riley (wife Rachelle); daughter, Teresa Diane Riley; son, Charles Randall Riley. Two grandsons, Levi Dalton Riley and Chantz Jennings Riley; two fur babies, Maggie and Puma, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends she dearly loved.

The Celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church of Lowry City on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

She will be laid to rest next to her parents at Restland Memorial Park in Nashville, Ark.. Graveside services will be held at Restland Memorial Park in Nashville on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 2 p.m.

