Obituary: Geneva Bagley, 77, of Ashdown

Geneva Rhae Bagley, 77, of Ashdown, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas.

She was born Jan. 9, 1945, in Nashville, the daughter of the late Hubert and Othella Duckett. She was a member of County Line Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Roxie Carol Arnold.

Survivors include: a daughter, Sarah Rodgers, of Delight; a son, Quinton Bagley and wife, Jamie of Ashdown; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.

A memorial service was Sunday, Feb. 6, 2020, in the County Line Church Activities Building.

