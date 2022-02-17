Obituary: Denise Adams Howard, 54, of Kirby

Denise Adams Howard, 54, of Kirby, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

She was born July 26, 1967, in De Queen, the daughter of Terry Adams and the late Betty Greenwood Adams.

Survivors include: her parents, Terry and Kay Adams of Umpire; sons, Matt Kersey of Kirby, Brad Howard and wife Jenna of Delight, and Josh Howard and wife Stephanie of Murfreesboro; a brother, Mike Adams of Newhope; a sister, Lauren Pennington of Umpire; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Newhope Free Will Baptist Church with Bro. Scott Vaughn and Bro. Drew Adams officiating.

Visitation was Sunday, 6-8 in the Smith Family Funeral Home Chapel in Glenwood.

Burial followed in the Bear Creek Cemetery in Kirby.

