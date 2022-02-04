Obituary: Candi Ann Clay Fant, 62, of Lockesburg

Candi Ann Clay ‘Mimi’ Fant, 62, of Lockesburg” died Jan. 28, 2022, in Nashville.

She was born May 16, 1959, in Nashville, the daughter of Pat Walters Clay of Lockesburg and the late LB “BB” Clay.

She was a member of the Lockesburg Methodist Church, and had been an employee of Lockesburg schools.

Survivors include: her husband of 38 years, Gary Fant; two sons, Justin Fant (Samantha), and Tyler Fant; her mother, Pat Walters Clay; two brothers, Michael Clay of De Queen and Chuck Clay of Dierks; a granddaughter and other relatives.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in the First United Methodist Church of Lockesburg. Burial followed in Coulter Cemetery with Jerrel Helms officiating under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the First Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Lockesburg.

