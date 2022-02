Anthony Dwight Vaughn, 23, of Dierks died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

He was born June 29, 1998, in Texarkana, Texas.

Survivors include: his parents, Max Davis and Barbara Jones of Dierks; brothers, Max Dwight Vaughn, III of Dierks and Dustin Ray Westfall of Fayetteville; also other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, in the Smith Family Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. Scott Vaughn officiating.

Like this: Like Loading...