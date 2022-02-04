Nashville chamber seeks nominations for annual awards

Nominations are being sought for annual citizenship awards given out by the Nashville Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber awards banquet will be Monday, Feb. 21, at 5:30 at Occasions on South Fourth St., Nashville.

The chamber presents Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, and the Orange and Black Award. The latter is for someone in education who has done something special for the community, or for someone in the community who has done something special for education here. The awards are usually presented by previous winners or by chamber officers.

The chamber usually has other awards for best new and remodeled buildings, lifetime achievement and others.

The deadline to receive nominations is Monday, Feb. 7.

Clip the form on this website and mail it to the chamber of commerce, 1007 S. Main, Nashville, AR 71852; or email a nomination to chamberdirector@nashvillear.com.

The annual awards were changed last year, and the awards announcements were put off until the summer Stand Up for America gala.

Cancelled were Man of the Year and Woman of the Year, and instead, a Citizen of the Year award was presented to Lisa Chandler.

The Orange & Black Award went to all Nashville School District employees for their efforts during Covid.

Other awards presented for the first time included:

Pioneer Award to Jo N. Howard; Outstanding Service Award to Dena Tollett.

Awards are given in recognition for contributions or accomplishments during the previous year or before:

Man of the Year

1973 Jay Toland

1974 Louis ‘Swampy’ Graves

1975 Clayton Franklin

1976 John Reuther

1977 Larry Renard

1978 James Masey

1979 Deward Sharp

1980 Bobby Feemster

1981 Arthur Baker

1982 Roy Reaves

1983 David Pile

1984 Herschell Teague

1985 Mike Reese

1986 Dale Hart

1987 Mike McCann

1988 Dr. John Hearnsberger

1989 Joe H. Ball

1990 Donny & Ronny Woods

1991 Louie Graves

1992 Wendell Hoover

1993 Jess Young

1994 Norman Adamson

1995 Mike Kinkade

1996 Donnie Parrish

1997 Cliff Petty

1998 Roger Cox

1999 Ray Blakely

2000 Billy Hockaday

2001 Rev. Jim Polk

2002 Bo Castleberry

2003 J.B. Davis

2004 Gary Dan Futrell

2005 Dr. Glenn Lance

2006 James Reed

2007 Sen. Jim Hill

2008 Joe Dallas

2009 Bill Blakely

2010 Mark Canaday

2011 Randy White

2012 Sheriff Butch Morris

2013 Bob Carlisle

2014 Freddie Horne

2015 Don Fletcher

2016 John R. Schirmer

2017 Alfred Neeley

2018 Tim Pinkerton

2019 Alan Green

Woman of the Year

1975 Liz Bell

1976 Jane Chesshir

1977 Mercedes Dildy

1978 Jane Graves

1979 Dot Tyndall

1980 Mary Power

1981 Junior Auxiliary

1982 Becky Steel

1983 Edna Benson

1984 Jo N. Howard

1985 Hospital Auxiliary

1986 Lossie Johnson

1987 Evelyn Cobb

1988 Verna Hockaday

1989 Sandy Steel

1990 Nobie Ann Williams

1991 Mabel Sanders

1992 Mary Lawrence

1993 Sandy Boone

1994 Deb Kinkade

1995 Neva Byrd

1996 Lou Jamison

1997 Carol Oliver

1998 Kaye Jones

1999 Dolly Henley

2000 Jimmie Jean White

2001 Freda Davis

2002 Becky Rockenbach

2003 Cay Teague

2004 Voncille Bullock

2005 Carolyn Ellis

2006 Dena Tollett

2007 Beverly Starr

2008 Sandra Jones

2009 Ruth Wilson

2010 Rose Ray

2011 Sheila Kreul

2012 Anna Blase

2013 Vivian Wright

2014 Kristi Vines

2015 Joan McCrary

2016 Gail Harris Hearnsberger

2017 Jodi King

2018 Becky Sides Floyd

2019 Cheryl Power

Orange & Black

Education Award

1996 Coach Billy Laird and the State Champion Scrappers

1997 John R. Schirmer

1998 Katie Wesche

1999 Edwin R. ‘Bob’ Armil

2000 Anita Stuckey

2001 Tammie Elliott

2002 Dennis Horn

2003 Jr. & Sr. High FCCLA Classes

2004 Cheryl Power

2005 Gaye Graham

2006 Billy Dawson

2007 Johnny Wilson

2008 Becky Floyd

2009 Tammy Alexander

2010 LaDonna Curtis

2011 Paul Tollett

2012 Doug Graham

2013 James ‘Bunch’ Nichols

2014 Reeder McCullough

2015 Joy Freel

2016 Stacia Petty

2017 Julie Rhodes

2018 Brian Bearden

2019 Andrea Pinegar

2020 School District Employees

Like this: Like Loading...