Nashville chamber seeks nominations for annual awards

Nominations are being sought for annual citizenship awards given out by the Nashville Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber awards banquet will be Monday, Feb. 21, at 5:30 at Occasions on South Fourth St., Nashville.
The chamber presents Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, and the Orange and Black Award. The latter is for someone in education who has done something special for the community, or for someone in the community who has done something special for education here. The awards are usually presented by previous winners or by chamber officers.
The chamber usually has other awards for best new and remodeled buildings, lifetime achievement and others.
The deadline to receive nominations is Monday, Feb. 7.
Clip the form on this website and mail it to the chamber of commerce, 1007 S. Main, Nashville, AR 71852; or email a nomination to chamberdirector@nashvillear.com.
The annual awards were changed last year, and the awards announcements were put off until the summer Stand Up for America gala.
Cancelled were Man of the Year and Woman of the Year, and instead, a Citizen of the Year award was presented to Lisa Chandler.
The Orange & Black Award went to all Nashville School District employees for their efforts during Covid.
Other awards presented for the first time included:
Pioneer Award to Jo N. Howard; Outstanding Service Award to Dena Tollett.
Awards are given in recognition for contributions or accomplishments during the previous year or before:
Man of the Year
1973 Jay Toland
1974 Louis ‘Swampy’ Graves
1975 Clayton Franklin
1976 John Reuther
1977 Larry Renard
1978 James Masey
1979 Deward Sharp
1980 Bobby Feemster
1981 Arthur Baker
1982 Roy Reaves
1983 David Pile
1984 Herschell Teague
1985 Mike Reese
1986 Dale Hart
1987 Mike McCann
1988 Dr. John Hearnsberger
1989 Joe H. Ball
1990 Donny & Ronny Woods
1991 Louie Graves
1992 Wendell Hoover
1993 Jess Young
1994 Norman Adamson
1995 Mike Kinkade
1996 Donnie Parrish
1997 Cliff Petty
1998 Roger Cox
1999 Ray Blakely
2000 Billy Hockaday
2001 Rev. Jim Polk
2002 Bo Castleberry
2003 J.B. Davis
2004 Gary Dan Futrell
2005 Dr. Glenn Lance
2006 James Reed
2007 Sen. Jim Hill
2008 Joe Dallas
2009 Bill Blakely
2010 Mark Canaday
2011 Randy White
2012 Sheriff Butch Morris
2013 Bob Carlisle
2014 Freddie Horne
2015 Don Fletcher
2016 John R. Schirmer
2017 Alfred Neeley
2018 Tim Pinkerton
2019 Alan Green
Woman of the Year
1975 Liz Bell
1976 Jane Chesshir
1977 Mercedes Dildy
1978 Jane Graves
1979 Dot Tyndall
1980 Mary Power
1981 Junior Auxiliary
1982 Becky Steel
1983 Edna Benson
1984 Jo N. Howard
1985 Hospital Auxiliary
1986 Lossie Johnson
1987 Evelyn Cobb
1988 Verna Hockaday
1989 Sandy Steel
1990 Nobie Ann Williams
1991 Mabel Sanders
1992 Mary Lawrence
1993 Sandy Boone
1994 Deb Kinkade
1995 Neva Byrd
1996 Lou Jamison
1997 Carol Oliver
1998 Kaye Jones
1999 Dolly Henley
2000 Jimmie Jean White
2001 Freda Davis
2002 Becky Rockenbach
2003 Cay Teague
2004 Voncille Bullock
2005 Carolyn Ellis
2006 Dena Tollett
2007 Beverly Starr
2008 Sandra Jones
2009 Ruth Wilson
2010 Rose Ray
2011 Sheila Kreul
2012 Anna Blase
2013 Vivian Wright
2014 Kristi Vines
2015 Joan McCrary
2016 Gail Harris Hearnsberger
2017 Jodi King
2018 Becky Sides Floyd
2019 Cheryl Power
Orange & Black
Education Award
1996 Coach Billy Laird and the State Champion Scrappers
1997 John R. Schirmer
1998 Katie Wesche
1999 Edwin R. ‘Bob’ Armil
2000 Anita Stuckey
2001 Tammie Elliott
2002 Dennis Horn
2003 Jr. & Sr. High FCCLA Classes
2004 Cheryl Power
2005 Gaye Graham
2006 Billy Dawson
2007 Johnny Wilson
2008 Becky Floyd
2009 Tammy Alexander
2010 LaDonna Curtis
2011 Paul Tollett
2012 Doug Graham
2013 James ‘Bunch’ Nichols
2014 Reeder McCullough
2015 Joy Freel
2016 Stacia Petty
2017 Julie Rhodes
2018 Brian Bearden
2019 Andrea Pinegar
2020 School District Employees