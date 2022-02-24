Nashville bandsman earns state, national honors

Jackson Manlove, a senior tuba player in the Nashville High School band, has successfully auditioned for the Arkansas All-State Symphonic Band. He will attend the Arkansas All-State Conference in Hot Springs this weekend and perform in a concert with other high school musicians from across the state.

Manlove also auditioned for the John Philip Sousa National Honor Band and was accepted. This summer, he will travel to Massachusetts and rehearse with music students from across the United States. The band will be rehearsed by the former commander of the “President’s Own” Marine Band, Col. Michael Colburn.

Like this: Like Loading...