Little River County’s Millwood Challenge March 22

The Little River Chamber of Commerce is read for the Millwood Fishing Challenge, tagging over 150 prize fish with big 2022 top prizes to include a $10,000.00 prize fish “BIG MILLIE,” a Havoc Boat with a 50hp Mercury (estimated value of $20,000.00) and a guided fishing trip with X Series Fishing and Tours.

This is the second year for the Millwood Fishing Challenge which will begin March 1, at Millwood Lake. The prize fish, all wearing 2022 green tags, will be released into Millwood Lake just prior to the challenge, according to Jana Smith, Director of the Little River Chamber of Commerce, which conducts the challenge in cooperation with the AGFC.

“The location where Big Millie, which could be any of the three species of fish in the challenge, will be documented, although the person(s) who releases him will be the only one who knows exactly where the release took place, “Smith said.

“Fishing begins at 6 a.m. March 1, 2022, and we anticipate another great year. This is a great family- oriented event to emphasize the great fishing we have on Millwood Lake. One clue per week will be posted on our web page at www.ashdownarkansas.org starting May 9, 2022, on the whereabouts or species of Big Millie if she has not already been caught.”

“The challenge participation requires a $15.00 badge which can be purchased at our gold sponsor locations along with a valid Arkansas fishing license,” according to Smith.

“The grand prize fish, Big Millie will be worth $10,000.00 cash to anyone who can reel her in,” Smith said. “We are in great hopes that she is reeled in this year. Adding a Havoc Boat this year valued at $20,000.00 by Gregg Orr Marine & RV should really have you fishing at Millwood Lake every day.”

“There will be over 150 chances to win prizes and money! Big Millie, a $10,000 prize fish, and the Havoc Boat fish will swim the full 95 days of the challenge. Additional fish worth $100, $250, $500, $1,000 and a guided crappie trip will be valid the full 95 days of the challenge.

The prize fish will be bass, catfish (of any kind) and crappie. ONLY bream will be tagged for the youth angler challenge.

The Millwood Fishing Challenge will begin at 6 a.m. March 1, 2022, and end on June 3, 2022, at 5 p.m. Central Time. The challenge provides anglers the opportunity to catch green-tagged fish that can be redeemed for cash prizes.

Eligibility:

The contest is open to anyone with a valid Arkansas fishing license and a badge that can be purchased from the following locations:

– Bogey’s (Ashdown)



– Mil-Way Federal Credit Union (Ashdown)



– Futrell Marine (Nashville)

How It Works:

Over 150 green-tagged fish will be released in Millwood Lake. The green tags will have a phone number and a prize number on them. If a fish is caught the angler must call the number and present the fish with the green tag attached, along with the badge number. All official rules must be complied with.



The fish will be tagged by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and released into Millwood Lake. No one will know the exact location of the release points except this individual(s).

No cash prize(s) will be awarded to any participant presenting a tagged fish that has been caught other than during the fishing period. Tags must be presented during the fishing period to be redeemed. All tagged fish must be caught in accordance with all state and local laws, codes, rules and regulations. Rules and regulations can be found at:

http://www.agfc.com/fishing/pages/fishingregulations.aspx. No cash prizes will be awarded to any participant who does not comply with state and local laws, codes, rules and regulations.

Challenge Rules:

– All tagged fish must be checked-in alive and with the green tag in place.



– DO NOT REMOVE TAG



– You must have in possession a current badge at the time of the catch. Badges can be purchased

at any gold sponsor.



at any gold sponsor. – Awards and prizes are NOT transferable.



– No commercial fishing equipment allowed (NO NETS).



– You must obey all State Fish and Game Laws.



– You must be willing to take a polygraph test if requested by the Chamber Director.



– All decisions of the Chamber Director are final.

Publicity Release:

Each angler who catches a prize fish grants Little River Chamber of Commerce the rights to use their name, likeness, biographical information, and photographs, without compensation, in any and all media without limitation for advertising and promotional purposes.

Youth Anglers:



– The youth anglers’ weekend is scheduled for June 4th and 5th. Registration badges are not required for this weekend. Bream will be tagged for cash and prizes!



– The grand prize, “LITTLE MILLIE”, is valued at $100.00. Youth anglers, ages 15 and under, are eligible to participate.



– Over 100 green tagged bream will be released at Millwood State Park in a specific area that will be released later. Youth anglers may fish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 4, 2022, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 5, 2022.



– Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided by Noah Ark Daycare for youth anglers at 5 p.m. on June 5, 2022, along with prizes to give away at Millwood State Park Pavilion.

Director of the Little River Chamber of Commerce, Jana Smith, along with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and their immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each are ineligible to win cash prizes.

Any questions please feel free to call the Chamber Director at 870-898-2758.



