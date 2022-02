The Hope Evening Lions Club will sponsor the 4th Annual Jonquil Festival 5K Run/Walk Saturday, March 19.

The race will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 195 and Hwy 278 at Historic Washington State Park. It will be part of the 52nd Annual Jonquil Festival.

Entry cost is $25 per runner, which includes a T-shirt. Registration the day of the race will be $30. You can register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/AR/Washington/JonquilFestival5K. Awards will be given.

Like this: Like Loading...