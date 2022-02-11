HoCo Library offers host of resources for all patrons

By Don Hall

“Those who don’t read have no advantage over those who can’t.” (Mark Twain)

The Howard County Library in Nashville provides resources for residents of all ages.

With more than 44,000 books, there is something for everyone, from fiction to non-fiction, children’s books, newspapers and magazines.

Janice Curry is the head librarian. Along with fellow librarians Tammy Watson and Nicole Eudy, they share a total of more than 59 years of experience.

COVID-19 closed the library to the public for two months in 2020, but the librarians continued to go to work each day and hand books through the door to dedicated readers.

Since reopening, the number of patrons has steadily increased, and is close to pre-COVID numbers.

Your tax dollars support our Howard County library. Open on Monday from 11 a.m.-7.p.m. and Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., you have access to a world of excitement and adventure between the pages of a book, lived out within your imagination.

A simple rule from the great philosopher Dr. Seuss: “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”

