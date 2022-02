Chocolate lovers will want to attend an event set here for Saturday, March 12

A “Chocolate Affair” will be 1-3 p.m. at the Howard County Extension Homemakers Center located in on N. 2nd St., Nashville. There will be a sampling of chocolates, demonstrations, door prizes and recipes.

Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased from any EH member or at the Extension Office in the Howard County courthouse. The public is invited.

