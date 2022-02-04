Benefit bass tourney set for April 2 on Greeson

The 35th annual Husqvarna Benefit Bass Tournament has been set for Saturday, April 2, at Lake Greeson.

The tournament benefits the Howard County Children’s Center, and is one of the three major fund-raising projects for the center which is a daycare, sheltered workshop and adult living complex for developmentally disabled persons.

Headquarters will be at SWAHA Landing on Lake Greeson. Launching of boats will start at 7 a.m. and weigh-in begins at 3 p.m.

The entry fee is $100 per boat, team or individual. Boat check-in begins at 5 a.m.

Top prize is $2,500 and the runner-up is $1,000. There will be cash prizes through 25th place.

For more information call the Howard County Children’s Center at 845-1211.

