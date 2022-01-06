Obituary: Willie Mae Mobbs, 82, of San Angelo, Texas

Willie Mae Mobbs went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Dec. 24, 2021, in San Angelo, Texas, surrounded by her family. Willie was born on July 1, 1940, in Shaw, Ark., to parents Lee and Etta Day.

After high school she met and married Jimmy Mobbs and they soon started their family. Mawmaw was the most caring and loving lady. She was the life of the part and always had a smile on her face. She loved and cherished every moment spent with family and friends. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren had a very special place in her heart. She will be missed dearly.

Willie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Jimmy Mobbs; daughters Charlotte Hapner and Sandra Cervantes; son Terry Mobbs and great-grandson William Hapner.

Willie is survived by: a brother, Thomas Day and wife, Barbara; a sister Marcella Olachia; a special brother-in-law Denzil Mobbs and wife, Louise; a special niece Kathy Thompson, daughter-in-law Laurie, granddaughter Rebecca and husband Wes Monington, and children Ashlyn, Brianna and Miguel,grandson Jeffrey Kobbs, granddaughter Veronica and husband Miguel Ibarra and children Adrianna, Lilianna, Madilynn and Abigail, grandson Jimmy Trejo and wife Camille and children Charlee and Jessiah, and grandson Jameson Hapner and girlfriend Amillia.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. Services for Willie Mae Mobbs will be held at Rader Funeral Home, Longview, Texas, on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow at Elderville Cemetery, Longview, Texas.

Pallbearers will be Jeffery Mobbs, Darren Freeman, Steve Day, Jimmy Trejo, Jameson Hapner and Miguel Rodriguez. Flowers may be sent to Rader Funeral Home.

Special thanks to Park Plaza Nursing Home staff including Tammy, Rosemary, Angelica and ‘Curly.’ Thank you for all your hard dedication and care for our grandma.

Like this: Like Loading...