Obituary: Virgil Lee Bailey, 84, of Dierks

Virgil Lee Bailey, age 84, a resident of Dierks, Ark., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Texarkana.

He was born Aug. 23, 1937, in Dierks, Ark. He graduated from Henderson State Teachers College with a Bachelor’s degree in education. He was tour foreman at Briar Plant, and was a Sergeant with the Army Reserves. He was a farmer and rancher and a member of Dierks Church of Christ.

Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, Coy Thomas and Ava L. Newton Bailey; his wife, Rose Jeanette Graves Bailey; one grandson, Brian Scott Stapp; one brother, Earl Bailey; one sister, Olene Hendrix; and nephew, Coy Lee Lemons.

He is survived by: one son and daughter-in-law, Joey and Kammy Bailey of Ashdown, Ark.; one daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Scott Stapp of Dierks; two sisters, Christine Lemons of Nashville, Ark., and Judy Gibson of Frisco, Texas; one brother, Ray Gene Bailey of Paron, Ark.; four grandchildren, Steven and wife, Paula Stapp, Kaitlyn Stapp, Taylor Tallant, Coy Bailey; two great-grandchildren, Sawyer Stapp and Claire Stapp and a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside service for Mr. Bailey will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at Sunshine Cemetery with Terry Martin officiating under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral home.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in Dierks.

You may leave a condolence online at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

Like this: Like Loading...