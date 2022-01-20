Obituary: Thomas Joe Sharp, 77, of Benton

Thomas “Tommy” Joe Sharp, 77, of Benton, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Arkansas Health Center in Benton.

He was born Aug. 23, 1944, in De Queen, the son of the late Joe Ambree anf Mary Ruth Williamson Sharp.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Bobbie Ruth Sharp Coleman and Belinda Gail Sharp Reed Parker.

Survivors include aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in the Dierks Cemetery with Jerry Ray Mounts officiating under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Family will receive friends 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 16, at the funeral home in Dierks.

