Obituary: Sandra Ann Copeland, 56, of Ashdown

Sandra Ann Copeland, 56, of Ashdown died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

She was proceeded in death by her father, Olin Sides.

Survivors include: two daughters, Alicia Howell and husband David, and Megan Copeland and husband Reginald Stewart, all of Fouke; a step-daughter, Cheyenne Turner of Chelsea, Ind.; two siblings, Richard Copeland and Donna Mounts both of Nashville; her mother, Patricia Smith of Hope; also grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at County Line Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

