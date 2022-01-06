Obituary: Russell Wayne White, 78, of Dierks

Russell Wayne White, 78, of Dierks dieds Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Hot Springs.

He was born March 16, 1943, in Sweet Home to the late Ollie and Grace Martin White.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack White, Joe White and Bill White.

Survivors include: his wife of more than 57 years Virginia Spears White; his daughter Lagina White; three brothers, James White, Charlie White and Rufus White; five sisters Bobbie Lovell, Mary McCullough, Dolly Blankenship, Linda House and Gracie Harrington.

Graveside services were on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Merrell Cemetery with Danny White, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

