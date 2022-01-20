Obituary: Rose Dale, 73, of Nashville

Rose Dale, 73, of Nashville, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Nashville.

She was born March 30, 1948, in Chico, Calif., but was raised in Winthrop, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny Royce Stidham and Hazel Ruth Ryan Stidham.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Nashville, the EH Club, and was an active Cub Scout leader. She graduated from Winthrop High School in 1966, after high school she graduated from Southern Arkansas University and then studied at Henderson State University where she received her Master’s degree. She taught at Waldo, Umpire, Glenwood, and Nashville Public Schools.

Survivors include: her husband of more than 52 years, Jimmy Dale of Nashville; two sons, Mark Dale and wife Shawn of Nashville, and Eric Dale and wife Michelle of Allston, Mass.; a, sister, Nancy Stidham Cowling of De Queen; four grandchildren, Camille Dale, Slade Furr, Abby Furr, and Sophie Dale; one great-grandson Tyson Redden.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Nashville, with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Southern Arkansas University Mary G. Dale Educational Advancement, 100 E. University, Magnolia, AR 71753.

