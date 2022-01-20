Obituary: Rebecca Jane Ray, 61, of Nashville

Rebecca Jane Ray, age 61 of Nashville, Ark., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 15, 2022. She was at home surrounded by the family she loved so dearly when the Lord called her home.

Becky was born Nov. 13, 1960, in De Queen, Ark., to the late Paul Edward Butler and Bobbie Ann Butler. She grew up in Nashville, Ark. and graduated from Nashville High School in 1979. She loved Nashville and the people of Nashville almost as much as they loved and adored her. Becky was the sweetest person and everyone who was fortunate to know her was truly blessed by her friendship.

Becky married her high school sweetheart and best friend, Terry Lynn Ray, in 1983. Their life together was full of love, laughter, and many blessings for 38 years. They had two beautiful children, Tessa Lynn Jamison and Cody Chase Ray. Tessa and Cody were their world until they had kids of their own. Becky, Beck Beck as they called her, loved her four grandchildren and her days were not complete unless they were spent with them.

Becky was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church for many years. Becky devoted her career to the State of Arkansas in the Revenue Department and retired after 38 years of service. After retirement, she spent her days with her grand babies. She loved fishing, mowing the lawn, and tending to her flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Terry Butler; her niece, Adrienne Butler; and her father-in-law, Bobby Ray.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Ray; her daughter, Tessa Jamison and husband Riley of Nashville; her son, Cody Ray and wife Mia of Texarkana; four grandchildren, Raylee Jamison, Ryker Jamison, Tinlee Jamison of Nashville, and Fletcher Ray of Texarkana; mothers-in-law Dolores Davis and husband Clark and Doris Ray; two brothers and one sister; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other beloved family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Nashville, officiated by Billy Dawson, Kenny Martin, and Glen Green. Interment will follow in Restland Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home of Nashville.

Pallbearers will be Dale Bennett, Mark Cox, Richard Keeton, Mark Millwood, Kory Kinslow, Stan Lawrence, Skip Hobbs and Larry Marion.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Becky Ray to MD Anderson Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics. https://secure3.convio.net/mdacc/site/TR/DIY/General?px=1450547&pg=personal&fr_id=1543

You may send online sympathy messages at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

