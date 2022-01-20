Obituary: Mitchell Thomas Collins, 33, of Murfreesboro

Mitchell Thomas Collins, age 33, of Murfreesboro, Ark., died on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Nashville, Ark. He was born July 7, 1988, in Hope, Ark., the son of Dennis and Kim Collins.

Mitchell was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. He graduated from Murfreesboro High School the class of 2007, he also was a member of the Trailblazers 4-H, and Murfreesboro Rattler Cross Country Team.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Billy and Della Collins, one uncle Ritchie Collins, and one cousin Rosie Collins.

Survivors include: his parents, Dennis and Kim Collins; three brothers, Zachary Collins, Michael Dalton (Cedy), Peter Saygnaphay (Havy), three sisters, Ashlee Ballinger (Cordale), Megan Davis (Brandon), and Lindsey Cullen (Cole); maternal grandparents Clifton and Larrie Harris; one special niece, Alena Collins; and one special nephew, Ares Collins, as well as a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends and the CARTI family.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 16, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, with Bro. John David Watson officiating, burial to follow in Pike City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Devin Jester, Alex Mitchell, Dennis Anthony Collins, Austin Vaught, Dillon Vaught, Michael Ordonez, and Michael Dalton. You may send an online sympathy message at latimerfuneralhome.com.

