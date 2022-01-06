Obituary: Lawrence ‘Junior’ Nolen, 74, of Delight

Lawrence “Junior” Nolen, age 74 passed away Dec. 21, 2021 in Delight, Ark. He was born October 8, 1947 in Pike County Ark., to the late Lawrence Randall Nolen and Linnie Lamb Nolen.

Mr. Nolen was a member of the Pisgah Church of Christ, he also worked with sheet metal and was a all around famer and cowboy.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one grandson, Kirkline Nolen and two sisters, Maxine (Nolen) Watts; Lolaphyrn (Nolen) Wilson His survivors include, one son, Larry Nolen and wife Tameria of Delight, one daughter, Ladonna Bailey of Delight, one sister, Sue Gain of Delight, four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside service was Dec. 23, 2021 at Bowen Cemetery with Bro. Leon McKinnon officiating under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

Like this: Like Loading...