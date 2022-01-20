Obituary: Laura Melissa Jones Young, 85, of Springdale

Laura Melissa Jones Young, 85, of Springdale died Jan. 2, 2022.

She was born July 31, 1936, in Amherst, Texas, the daughter of the late Etta Eileen Black Jones and Charlie W. Jones.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Young.

Survivors include: three sons, John Stacy Young, Jason Scott Young and James Stanley Young; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Redman Cemetery, De Queen, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Like this: Like Loading...