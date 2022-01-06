Obituary: Keith D. Stone, 82, of Murfreesboro

Keith D. Stone, age 82, passed away Dec. 22, 2021 in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He was born Nov. 9, 1939 to the late Jewell Stone and Bessie Stark Stone in Billstown, Ark.

Keith was a tool and die maker and logger. His grandkids were his pride and joy. In his spare time, he loved racing and watching car shows. He was a car enthusiast.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Judith Ann McDonald Stone; one infant daughter, Rea Ann Stone; three brothers, William Stone, Dewey Stone, Jimmy Lee Stone; one sister, Ollie Bugg.

His survivors include two sons, Kavin Stone and wife Amanda of Willsville; Kirk Stone and wife Mandy of Murfreesboro; seven grandchildren and two step grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral Service were Dec. 28, 2021 at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro with Bro. Leon McKinnon officiating with burial at Delight Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Like this: Like Loading...