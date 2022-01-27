Home Obituaries Obituary: Justin Byers, 34, of Nashville

Justin Byers, 34, of Nashville, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. 

He was born Oct. 12, 1987, in Texarkana, Texas, the son of Mark White and Missy Byers White.

Justin was a Nashville High School Honor Graduate, the class of 2005.

Survivors include: his parents Mark and Missy White of Nashville; his daughter, Allissa Byers of Nashville; one sister, Krysta Casto of Hooks, Texas.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

 Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

