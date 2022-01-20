Obituary: Joyce Sargent, 65, of Nashville

Joyce Sargent, 65, died Jan. 7, 2022 in Hot Springs.

She was born March 11, 1956, in Memphis, Tenn., the daughter of the late JC Harrell and Myrtle Harrell.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Neil Harrell, and two stepsons.

Survivors include: her husband, Jimmy Sargent of Murfreesboro; four daughters, Robin Gatlin of Hattig, Teresa Wilkerson of Murfreesboro, Shelly Fitzgerald and husband Brent of Hot Springs, Tonya Taunton and husband Zero of Hot springs; three sons, Gary Hibner and wife Tarah of Mt. Ida, James Sargent and wife Tessa of Murfreesboro, Jonathan Casey Lowry of Murfreesboro; three brothers, John Dyer, Chris Dyer, Joe Dyer; two sisters, Wanda Sodd and Rosalie Jacobs; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

